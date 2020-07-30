GWENT POLICE have cracked down on drug dealing, anti-social behaviour and speeding this week.

A number of patrols, operations and checks have been conducted across the region over the last few days.

These included the discovery of a cannabis factory and the seizing of drugs and cars.

Here's a round up of some of the patrols and crackdowns so far this week.

Crackdown on drug dealing outside children’s centre

Police cracked down on reports of anti-social behaviour and drug dealing outside the Serennu Children’s Centre on July 27.

“Numerous persons” were searched during their patrols and drugs were seized.

(Drugs were seized after police followed up on reports. No indication the Serennu Children's Centre is in any way linked. Picture: Gwent Police.)

Cannabis factory discovered

A large cannabis factory was found in Nantyglo on July 27.

A successful warrant carried out by officers enabled them to locate the cannabis factory.

(The cannabis factory was discovered after a warrant. Picture: Gwent Police.)

Bike seized

An off-road bike was seized by officers after patrols in Ebbw Vale and Tredegar.

The bike was taken off the roads on July 29.

(The off-road bike was taken away by police. Picture: Gwent Police.)

Speed checks

Speed checks were being carried out by officers after “local complaints”.

Officers were stationed on the side of Gwuan Helyg Road, Ebbw Vale, July 29.

Police have asked motorists to “please slow down”.

(Police are asking drivers to slow down. Picture: Gwent Police.)

Speed checks in Newport

Newport East Community Officers were out conducting speed checks on the Glan Lyn Estate.

They performed the checks on July 29.

Patrols in Newport

Officers were out conducting patrols outside the Newport Hotel, July 29.

They were checking for “anti-social behaviour”.

Anti-social behaviour has rocketed since lockdown was enforced.

(Police were aiming to stamp down on ASB. Picture: Gwent Police.)

Crackdown down on the ‘fatal 5’

Torfaen officers – alongside Gwent Police’s Special Operations unit – cracked down on the ‘fatal five’ on July 28.

Under Operation Utah, drink and drug drivers were identified, unfit vehicles taken off the roads and illegal loads stopped.

READ MORE: Newport and Risca drink-drivers among defendants in court

READ MORE: Heroin and amphetamine dealer hid drugs in his freezer

Vehicle seized

A vehicle was “recovered” by officers in Abercarn on July 28.

The car was being driven without insurance.

(The silver car was taken away by police. Picture: Gwent Police.)

Police dog helps out

Police Dog Cody helped track a car stolen in a burglary and led police straight to the suspects.

He then “searched the area locating the stolen property”.

Well done Cody!

(Who's a good boy? Picture: Gwent Police.)

READ MORE: Anti-social behaviour rises in Newport during coronavirus lockdown

READ MORE: No Covid-19 cases in Gwent's ICUs or among health board staff for over a month

15 drivers stopped for not wearing a seatbelt

Officers led a joint operation with South Wales Fire and Rescue Service and Monmouthshire County Council to press the importance of wearing a seatbelt.

During their operation, they stopped 15 drivers who were not wearing seatbelts.

All then completed the relevant educational course.

Patrols in Rhymney

Community Support Officers Price and Morgan were out patrolling Tan-y-Bryn, Rhymney on July 29.

They reported “no issues”.

Shop lifters beware

Community Support Officer Linzi was out patrolling at Lakeside Retail Park, Blaenau Gwent.

She was checked for any shop lifters, July 29.