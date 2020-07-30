THE official portrait has been released of Cllr Tom Suller, who was unveiled as Newport’s 288th mayor on Tuesday.
The official mayoral robing ceremony had to because of current restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.
However, this did not stop Cllr Suller from being elected as Newport’s mayor for 2020/21 in the council’s virtual annual general meeting (AGM).
Mayor Tom Suller and his wife Mayoress Patricia Suller. Picture: Newport City Council
Cllr Suller is the ward member for Marshfield and has been on the council since 2008.
Cllr Suller’s wife Patricia is the new mayoress of Newport. The couple met in 1991 when they were both working at Tremorfa steelworks and were married later that year.
Cllr Suller succeeds Cllr William Routley, who served as mayor during the past civic year.
Although Cllr David Williams was due to serve as mayor this year, he has deferred his term.
Cllr Val Dudley of the Rogerstone ward was appointed as the deputy mayor at the AGM.