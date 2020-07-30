A WOMAN is to go on trial next year after she pleaded not guilty to an alleged serious assault on a man.
Jessica McMillan, 22, of Dunn Square, Newport, is accused of assaulting Ryan Davies in the city last summer.
At a hearing in Cardiff Crown Court, she denied wounding with intent and unlawful wounding on August 1, 2019.
McMillan was represented by Gareth Williams and the prosecution by Roger Griffiths.
Judge Richard Twomlow set a date for the trial to start on February 22. It is expected to last between four and five days.
She was granted conditional bail.
