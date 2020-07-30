A RESIDENT has questioned the location of a lamppost in Newport, calling it a “daft thing to spend money on”.

Fred Fee, who has lived in the city for 30 years, noticed that a street light on Llanthewy Road – opposite the Civic Centre - is completely covered by a tree.

“You wouldn’t be able to see the light,” he said.

“Why the tree needs its own source of light is a mystery.

“It seems a daft thing to spend money on.”

(The resident said it was a daft thing to spend money on.)

He added that he “cannot imagine why anybody started doing it there”.

“There is no thought gone into it.

“If it came on, there is no way there would be any light coming out of it.

“It’s bureaucracy at its best.”

(The tree completely covers the top of the lamppost.)

READ MORE: The rules for self-isolation have just changed

However, a spokesperson for Newport City Council said the issue is not the “positioning of the lamppost” but thee tree which covers the lamppost.

They said: “The issue here is not the positioning of the lamppost, which was replaced in the same position as the previous column, but the tree.

“It is the most suitable location for the column as it has to light the nearby roundabout and it is where the energy supply is located.

“The tree is being assessed and we will ask the owner to cut back the tree.”