JET2 have cancelled all flights to Cyprus due to strict entry restrictions into the country.

Here's everything you need to know about the cancellations - and what to do if you're affected.

What have Jet2 said?

In an update to customers on Wednesday, July 29, the airline posted on social media: "Because of prohibitive entry restrictions into Cyprus, we have no choice but to suspend our flights and holiday programme to Larnaca and Paphos up to and including August 16.

"We urge the Cypriot authorities to review the entry criteria in line with other destinations, so that our customers can enjoy their well-deserved holidays.

"Where customers are affected by any programme changes, we will be in touch to discuss options, which include rebooking with no admin fee, a refund credit note or a full cash refund.

"We urge customers not to call our contact centres at this time and we will be contacting all affected customers as soon as we can."

What about people due to fly to Cyprus with Jet2 after August 17?

The statement added: "For customers who are due to travel to Cyprus from August 17 onwards, we are continuing to liase with the authorities in Cyprus and we will provide further updates in due course.

"We would like to thank our customers for their understanding and patience."

Which airports do Jet2 fly from to Cyprus?

Jet2 operate flights to Larnaca on the east side of the island from:

London Stansted

Birmingham

Manchester

Leeds Bradford

Newcastle

Glasgow

Edinburgh

Jet2 operate flights from Paphos on the west side of the island to:

London Stansted

Birmingham

East Midlands

Manchester

Leeds Bradford

Newcastle

Glasgow

Edinburgh

Where else have Jet2 cancelled flights to?

In a statement issued via Facebook on Monday (July 27) regarding flights and holidays to Spain - Jet2 said: "Following the latest government advice regarding travel to mainland Spain from the UK, we have taken the decision to suspend our flights and holidays programme to Costa de Almeria, Alicante, Malaga and Murcia from 28th July up to and including 16th August.

"Where customers are affected by any programme changes, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays has been repeatedly recognised by the media, consumer organisations and customers for how we have been looking after customers, offering the option to rebook with no admin fee, refund credit notes or full cash refunds, and we will be contatcing customers to discuss these options.

"Customers with inbound flights from mainland Spain to the UK up until 3rd August will return on their flight as booked.

"Customers with inbound flights to the UK between 4th - 16th August will be contacted to discuss their options, so we urge customers not to contact us.

"For customers who are due to travel to mainland Spain from 17th August onwards, we will provide an additional update once we recieve further information from the government.

"We urge the government to provide the industry with clarity, so that we can keep our all-important customers up-to-date and informed."

In regards to flights to the Balearic and Canary Islands, Jet2 posted an update on Monday night (July 27), adding: "Following the latest government advice regarding travel to the Balearic and Canary Islands from the UK, we are advising customers who are due to travel to the following destinations (Tenerife, Fuerteventura, Gran Canaria, Lanzarote, Majorica, Menorca and Ibiza) not to go to the airport on Tuesday (July 28) as we are not operating flights to these destinations.

"We will be operating our scheduled programe of flights back to the UK from these destinations from today (Tuesday, July 28)."

Regarding flights and holidays to Portugal, Jet2 issued another statement via Facebook: "Following the latest government advice regarding travel to mainland Portugal from the UK, we have taken the decision to suspend our flights and holidays programme to Faro (Algarve) up to and including 17th August.

"For customers who are due to travel to Faro from 17th August onwards, we will provide an additional update once we recieve further information from the government.

"We are continuing to monitor the situation very closely. We would like to thank our customers for their understanding and patience."

For the latest updates for Jet2, visit: https://www.jet2.com/flights/safe-travel/travel-requirements.