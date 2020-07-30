THERE are just nine new cases of the coronavirus in Wales, reports Public Health Wales.
In Gwent, there are no new cases and no new deaths.
It means there has not been a confirmed coronavirus death in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area for 19 days.
From 4,822 tests, nine people tested positive for Covid-19 across Wales.
Two more people have died after contracting the virus in Wales.
Wrexham has seen the most number of cases with three - but no other local authority recorded more than one new case.
The news comes as Mark Drakeford is set to announce further changes to lockdown restrictions tomorrow, following today's three-week review.
