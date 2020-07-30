UBER Eats has expanded into Caerphilly – and you can order today.

McDonald’s is the first restaurant to launch via the Uber Eats app in the area.

And Uber Eats is promising that “local favourites” will be signing up in the coming weeks.

If you live in Caerphilly, all you have to do is download the Uber Eats app on your smartphone.

Toussaint Wattinne, General Manager of Uber Eats in the UK, said: “We are really excited to be launching in Caerphilly, firstly with McDonald's, and a host of local restaurants joining in the coming weeks.

“As the nation’s lockdown slowly beings to lift, we hope to make it even easier for local residents to enjoy a variety of delicious food both comfortably and safely.”

Here’s how to order using Uber Eats:

1. Download the free app or go to ubereats.com to see all the restaurants available in your area. You can sign in using your existing Uber account or create a new one.

2. Set your location - you can select your home or any other address.

3. Find the perfect meal - browse local restaurants or search by cuisine type or dietary requirements to find exactly what your tastebuds are asking for.

4. Place your order - pick the items you want right now or schedule your order to arrive whenever is most convenient for you.

5. Track the progress of the delivery - get updates as your order is prepared and on its way to your destination. Enjoy!

The app is available every day of the week from 8:00am - midnight.