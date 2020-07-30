A PET Labrador has been reunited with its owner, after mountain rescuers spent seven hours freeing the dog from a mountain ravine in Torfaen.

Carla, a black Labrador, had seemingly vanished without trace on moorland near Varteg on Wednesday.

Carla the Labrador fell into this narrow hole in the ground near Varteg. Picture: Longtown MRT

Longtown Mountain Rescue Team arrive at the scene in Varteg to rescue Clara the dog. Picture: Longtown MRT

Volunteers from Longtown Mountain Rescue Team and the South and Mid Wales Cave Rescue Team at the scene in Varteg. Picture: Longtown MRT

Members of the public helped search for the dog, eventually finding her trapped in a deep, narrow crack in the ground.

The professionals were called in, first from Longtown Mountain Rescue Team and later from the South and Mid Wales Cave Rescue Team.

As darkness fell, the volunteer rescuers prepared to lower one of the cavers into the hole where Carla had fallen.

"We were able to set up a suitable and safe rope system to get one of the cave specialists down to her, and though it was very narrow near the bottom he was able to secure Carla, allowing us to haul them both back to surface," Longtown MRT said.

"After a quick check over, Carla was given some water, dog treats and cold chips before being handed over to her very relieved owner with her tail wagging."

Volunteers from Longtown Mountain Rescue Team and the South and Mid Wales Cave Rescue Team at the scene in Varteg. Picture: Longtown MRT

A member of the South and Mid Wales Cave Rescue Team is lowered into the ravine. Picture: Longtown MRT

A member of the South and Mid Wales Cave Rescue Team emerges from the ravine. Picture: Longtown MRT

Following the rescue, Longtown MRT told the Argus the team was "very happy with the outcome".

"Due to the terrain and depth of hole that Carla had fallen into, this was quite a tricky rescue, but with great team work and collaboration between Longtown Mountain Rescue Team and South and Mid Wales Cave Rescue Team, we are really happy to have been able to return Carla to her owner," a spokesman added.

Clara the Labrador is pulled from the ravine in Varteg. Picture: Longtown MRT

Clara is comforted by a rescuer following her ordeal. Picture: Longtown MRT

Longtown Mountain Rescue Team and the South and Mid Wales Cave Rescue Team are both voluntary organisations which rely on donations to keep their life-saving services running. To find out more, visit the groups' Facebook pages.