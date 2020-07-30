THE A4042 has been closed in both directions between Cwmbran and Pontypool.
Both carriageways are closed from the Rechem roundabout to the McDonald's roundabout for a police incident
The AA is reporting delays approaching both of the roundabouts, and drivers should avoid the area if possible.
READ MORE:
- Scheme supporting rough sleepers in Torfaen to be extended.
- The self-isolation rules have just been changed - how it impacts you.
- How patients will transfer to and from Grange University Hospital.
A Gwent Police spokeswoman said: "We received a report of a concern for the safety of a woman on New Road bridge, close to the A4042, near New Inn, Pontypool, at around 3.45pm on Thursday 30 July.
"The A4042 is currently closed in both directions from the Rechem roundabout to the McDonald’s roundabout.
"Officers are currently in attendance."
Stagecoach have said there will be delays to its number 23 service between Newport and Pontypool because of the incident.
Comments are closed on this article.