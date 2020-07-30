HOLIDAY firm TUI is to shut 166 high street stores across the UK and the Republic of Ireland.

It is unclear is any of the chain's 11 branches in Gwent are affected.

We've put together what we know so far.

Why are more dozens of TUI stores closing?

The decision was made following changes in customer behaviour - the firm said in a statement.

It plans to move 70 per cent of the 900 affected jobs to a new “homeworking sales and service team”.

TUI also aims to relocate staff to vacancies in the remaining 350 retail stores.

The firm announced in May that it planned to cut about 8,000 jobs globally as it seeks to reduce overhead costs by 30 per cent.

Which stores are affected?

We contacted about the closures, TUI told us that were not confirming the locations at the moment, as the company has entered a consultation process with those affected.

What has the boss of TUI UK and Ireland said?

Following the announcement, Andrew Flintham, managing director of TUI UK and Ireland, said: “We want to be in the best position to provide excellent customer service, whether it’s in a high street store, over the telephone or online, and will continue to put the customer at the heart of what we do.

“It is therefore imperative that we make these difficult cost decisions, look after our colleagues during such unprecedented uncertainty and also offer a modern customer service.

“Customer behaviours have already changed in recent years, with 70 per cent of all Tui UK bookings taking place online.

“We believe Covid-19 has only accelerated this change in purchasing habits, with people looking to buy online or wishing to speak with travel experts from the comfort of their own home.

“We have world-class travel advisers at TUI, so we hope many of them will become homeworkers and continue to offer the personalised service we know our customers value.”

Tui branches in Gwent: