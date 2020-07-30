TRANSPORT for Wales (TfW) has launched a new survey appealing for views on public transport in the country.
TfWales chief executive James Price said: “The customer is at the heart of our decision-making process at TfW and we are continually working to improve the overall customer experience.
“The SenseMaker survey will allow us to gain vital insight about people’s perceptions, attitudes and behaviours in relation to public transport and through careful analysis we can use this to help shape and influence our future planning.
“The challenges presented through Covid-19 have meant that we’ve all had to re-evaluate the way we work and travel, and therefore new insight and research is fundamental.
“We need the public to help by taking part in the survey, so please follow the website link and share your views with us.”
Silke Boak, TfW customer insights analyst, said: “Our vision at TfW is to create customer-focused services through a safe transport network of which Wales is proud.
“For us to achieve this vision it’s essential that we engage with the public and hear their voice about using public transport as lockdown restrictions are being lifted. The SenseMaker survey is a good example of this, it only takes between 10-15 minutes to complete, questions are simple and offer new ways of getting people to express their views, making it easier and faster to complete.”
Complete the survey at https://collector.sensemaker-suite.com/?projectID=COVIDTfW