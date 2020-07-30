PLANS to demolish a derelict pub in Trethomas and replace it with 25 flats have been met with a mixed reception.

A pre-application consultation has been launched on proposals to replace the former Ty yn y Pwll pub on Newport Road – the oldest building in the village – with an affordable housing scheme for people aged over 55.

The three storey-block will include 18 one-bedroom flats, three one-bedroom adapted flats and four two-bedroom flats under plans unveiled by developer United Welsh Housing Association.

Cllr Daniel Llewellyn, left and Marc Hubbard have voiced concern over the plans

A community hub, for use by residents and the wider community, is also included in the proposed scheme.

The building, known locally as the ‘Pyke’, has been out of use for several years, with planning permission to demolish it and turn it into a 32-bed care home also still in place.

But Trethomas resident Marc Hubbard, a Plaid Cymru campaigner, said there is concern the proposed three-storey building would “totally dominate that part of the village”.

He said the former pub and toll house is “part of the fabric of the village of Trethomas”.

“The plan for a three-storey block will overwhelm the current skyline of two-storey turn of the 20th century shops and houses,” Mr Hubbard said.

Plaid Cymru community councillor for Bedwas, Daniel Llewellyn, has also voiced concern over the plans.

“I agree that there is a need for affordable housing for young people, but this is the wrong scheme for Trethomas and in the wrong place,” he said.

“I hope United Welsh re-look at the plans because the building itself is the oldest in Trethomas, and if we lose our history in the village, once it’s gone, it’s gone forever.”

An artist's impression of the flats. Picture: United Welsh/Chamberlain Moss King Architecture

But Labour councillor for Trethomas, Derek Havard, said he is “glad something is finally being done” with the building, which he said has become dilapidated, ‘rat-infested’ and the target of vandalism.

“I understand what is being offered is controversial, but we desperately need housing in Caerphilly and I think we should be looking at this with an open mind,” he said.

The plans include 13 parking spaces – which has also prompted concern from some who say parking is already a problem in the village.

Planning documents say the site is in a sustainable location, close to services and facilities on Newport Road which will reduce the need for cars.

Car ownership is also normally lower for affordable housing development, according to the plans.

A spokeswoman for United Welsh said: “We recognise the prominence of the site of the building, which has been sadly left vacant for a number of years and fallen into a state of disrepair.

“This development will provide much needed high quality homes for older people, with benefits for Trethomas and the surrounding communities.”

The pre-application consultation runs until August 12, with details at asbriplanning.co.uk/statutory-pre-application-consultation