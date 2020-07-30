AN attacker accused of causing his victim hearing loss in his left ear was warned he could be going straight to prison.
Michael Hastie-Davies, 29, of Buchanan Close, Newport, pleaded guilty to unlawfully wounding Jason Chapman in the city on September 23, 2019.
The defendant’s barrister Gareth Williams told Cardiff Crown Court: “The victim has stated he has lost his hearing in his left ear because of the assault.”
He asked Judge Richard Twomlow to adjourn sentencing so that an up-to-date medical report could be obtained to verify if the claim was true.
MORE NEWS
- ‘Disgusting’ paedophile admits new sick child abuse images charges
- Convicted heroin trafficker ate evidence against him – a bag of drugs
- Gwent policeman faces misconduct charges over ‘harassment of woman’
The court was told how Mr Chapman needed stitches to his ear after being cut in the attack.
Mr Williams also asked for a pre-sentence report to be prepared into his client’s background.
He said that Hastie-Davies has suffered with mental health issues and had previously been sectioned at Newport’s St Cadoc’s Hospital.
The court was also told the defendant has a “number of previous convictions”, including violence and drug offences.
Judge Twomlow told Hastie-Davies: “The court needs further information to know more about you.
“I am adjourning sentence to August 27. All sentencing options are open.”
The defendant was granted conditional bail.
The prosecution was represented by Emma Harris.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment