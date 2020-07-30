PARTS of Gwent could see highs of 29C on Friday, as the summer sunshine continues.
The Met Office is forecasting another sunny day across the whole of South East Wales.
A 'very high' UV index is forecast for the whole region, so be sure to protect yourself if you are venturing outside.
Here is your hour-by-hour guide for the weather in Newport.
Weather forecasts for other parts of Gwent are below.
Newport – Friday – Sunny changing to light showers by lunchtime
1am – 18C
2am – 18C
3am – 17C
4am – 17C
5am – 17C
6am – 17C
7am – 18C
8am – 19C
9am – 21C
10am – 23C
11am – 24C
midday – 25C
1pm – 25C (with a 40 per cent chance of rain)
2pm – 26C
3pm – 27C
4pm – 25C
5pm – 24C
6pm – 23C
7pm – 22C
8pm – 21C
9pm –20C
10pm – 18C
11pm – 18C
midnight – 17C
Friday's forecast for other parts of Gwent
Abergavenny – highs of 29C
Blackwood – highs of 26C
Brynmawr – highs of 26C
Chepstow – highs of 28C
Cwmbran – highs of 28C
Ebbw Vale – highs of 26C
Monmouth – highs of 29C
Pontypool – highs of 27C