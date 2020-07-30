PARTS of Gwent could see highs of 29C on Friday, as the summer sunshine continues.

The Met Office is forecasting another sunny day across the whole of South East Wales.

A 'very high' UV index is forecast for the whole region, so be sure to protect yourself if you are venturing outside.

Here is your hour-by-hour guide for the weather in Newport.

Weather forecasts for other parts of Gwent are below.

Newport – Friday – Sunny changing to light showers by lunchtime

1am – 18C

2am – 18C

3am – 17C

4am – 17C

5am – 17C

6am – 17C

7am – 18C

8am – 19C

9am – 21C

10am – 23C

11am – 24C

midday – 25C

1pm – 25C (with a 40 per cent chance of rain)

2pm – 26C

3pm – 27C

4pm – 25C

5pm – 24C

6pm – 23C

7pm – 22C

8pm – 21C

9pm –20C

10pm – 18C

11pm – 18C

midnight – 17C

Friday's forecast for other parts of Gwent

Abergavenny – highs of 29C

Blackwood – highs of 26C

Brynmawr – highs of 26C

Chepstow – highs of 28C

Cwmbran – highs of 28C

Ebbw Vale – highs of 26C

Monmouth – highs of 29C

Pontypool – highs of 27C