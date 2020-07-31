GROUPS of up to 30 people will be able to meet outdoors in Wales from Monday (August 3), in the latest relaxation of the coronavirus lockdown rules.
The Welsh Government said the new changes will make it easier for families and friends to meet outdoors – while following social-distancing rules.
However, from Monday children aged under 11 will no longer have to maintain a two-metre distance from each other, nor from adults.
The Welsh Government said this was in line with the latest scientific evidence about lower transmission rates in this age group.
First minister Mark Drakeford will set out the changes at this afternoon's Welsh Government press conference.
As reported by the Argus yesterday, the first minister will also confirm that indoor hospitality venues (pubs, bars, restaurants, and cafes) will be allowed to re-open from Monday.
Also allowed to open from Monday will be indoor entertainment venues like bowling alleys, auction houses, and bingo halls.
It is also expected Mr Drakeford will thank businesses for their cooperation with the coronavirus measures, but will remind Wales that action will be taken against people who ignore the public health measures that are still in place.