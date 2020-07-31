RESTAURANTS, cafes, bars, and pubs across Monmouthshire are taking part in the UK government's Eat Out to Help Out scheme in August.
The scheme offers customers at participating venues a 50 per cent discount on food and non-alcoholic drinks (up to £10 discount per person).
To take part, visit a participating venue any Monday, Tuesday, or Wednesday between August 3 and August 31.
You don't need a voucher to take part, and you can use it in conjunction with other offers. There is no minimum spend, and the UK government will reimburse participating venues for the discounts.
Alcohol cannot be claimed as part of the scheme.
Here are all the venues which have signed up to the scheme so far in Monmouthshire. Some restaurants may not have registered for the scheme yet.
Abergavenny area:
- The Abergavenny Hotel, Monmouth Road, Abergavenny.
- The Angel Hotel, Cross Street, Abergavenny.
- The Angel Inn, Grosmont.
- The Art Shop and Chapel, Lion Street, Abergavenny.
- Auberge, Frogmore Street, Abergavenny.
- Bean & Bread, Lion Street, Abergavenny.
- The Crown at Pantygelli, Old Hereford Road, Pantygelli.
- Foxhunter Inn, Nantyderry.
- The Grofield Inn, Baker Street, Abergavenny.
- Hummingbird Coffee Shop, Llanover Business Centre, Llanover.
- The Hunters Moon Inn, Llangattock Lingoed.
- Jolly Colliers Inn, Waenllapria, Llanelly Hill.
- King's Head Hotel and Regency 59 Restaurant, Cross Street, Abergavenny.
- Market Street Fish and Chip Shop, Market Street, Abergavenny.
- McDonald's, Iberis Road, Abergavenny.
- Mezze Me, Frogmore Street, Abergavenny.
- The Oriental 888, Brewery Court, Lion Street, Abergavenny.
- Spice Lounge, Merthyr Road, Llanfoist.
- Tafarn y Bont, Church Lane, Govilon.
- The Walnut Tree Inn, Llanddewi Skirrid.
- Whistle Stop Cafe, Station Road, Abergavenny.
Caldicot and Severnside area:
- The Coach and Horses, Roman Road, Caerwent.
- The Golden Lion, The Square, Magor.
- Indian Empire, Parkwall Roundabout, Crick.
- Knight of Bengal, Newport Road, Caldicot.
- Ladybird Craft Centre, Newport Road, Caldicot.
- Lite Bites, Newport Road, Caldicot.
- The Measure Inn, Newport Road, Caldicot.
- Subway, Wales 1 Business Park, Magor.
- The Wheatsheaf, Newport Road, Magor.
Chepstow area:
- The Beaufort Hotel, Beaufort Square, Chepstow.
- The Boat Inn, The Back, Chepstow.
- Chatterbox Coffee Shop, Bridge Court, Chepstow.
- The Coach and Horses Inn, Welsh Street, Chepstow.
- Costa Coffee, Beaufort Square, Chepstow.
- Garden Restaurant, Chepstow Garden Centre, Chepstow.
- Gold Diamond D St Pierre, St Pierre Park, Chepstow.
- The Huntsman Hotel/Huntsman Catering, Usk Road, Shirenewton.
- Kibby's Fish Bar, Bulward Road, Bulwark.
- Kintra Ltd, Chepstow Community Hospital, Chepstow.
- Millers Arms, Mathern.
- No.12 Fish and Chips, Albion Square, Chepstow.
- The Orange Crate, Beaufort Square, Chepstow.
- Panevino Restaurant, Bridge Street, Chepstow.
- The Pepper Mill, High Street, Chepstow.
- Pitchers Sports Bar and Grill, Beaufort Square, Chepstow.
- Sitar Balti Indian Restaurant, Beaufort Square, Chepstow.
- Stone Rock Pizza, Upper Church Street, Chepstow.
- Tiffin Tea and Coffee House, St Mary Street, Chepstow.
- The Two Brewers, Thornwell Road, Bulwark.
- Una Vita, Nelson Street, Chepstow.
- The Village Inn, Beachley Road, Sedbury.
Monmouth area:
- Green and Jenks, Agincourt Square, Monmouth.
- Happy Panda Chinese restaurant, Old Way Centre, Monmouth.
- The Lion Inn, Church Street, Trellech.
- Monnow Bridge Fish and Chips, Monnow Street, Monmouth.
- Oxford Coffee Co., Agincourt Square, Monmouth.
- Raduni Indian Restaurant, Monnow Street, Monmouth.
- The Rolls of Monmouth Golf Club, The Hendre, Monmouth.
- Salt and Pepper, Monnow Street, Monmouth.
- Valerie's, Agincourt Square, Monmouth.
Tintern area:
- Anchor Inn, Chapel Hill, Tintern.
- Old Station Tea Rooms, Tintern.
- Parva Farmhouse, Monmouth Road, Tintern.
- The Royal George Hotel, Main Road, Tintern.
- The White Monk, Laurel Stores, Tintern.
- The Wye Valley Hotel, Tintern.
Usk area:
- 57 Bridge Street, Bridge Street, Usk.
- The Beaufort, High Street, Raglan.
- The Black Bear Inn, Bettws Newydd.
- Cross Keys Inn, Bridge Street, Usk.
- The Cripple Creek Inn, Old Abergavenny Road, Usk.
- Cwrt Bleddyn Hotel and Spa, Llangybi.
- The Hall Inn, Gwehelog.
- Horseshoe Inn, Old Abergavenny Road, Mamhilad.
- Nag's Head Inn, Twyn Square, Usk.
- Newbridge on Usk, Tredunnock.
- The New Court Inn, Maryport Street, Usk.
- Number 49, Bridge Street, Usk.
- The Olway Inn, Chepstow Road, Usk.
- The Parlour, Bridge Street, Usk.
- Sugarloaf Restaurant, Raglan Garden Centre, Raglan.
- The White Hart Inn, Llangybi.
Information correct as of July 30. If we have missed your restaurant, pub, or cafe from our list, please let us know.