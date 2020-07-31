ARTIST Nathan Wyburn's latest creation uses children's drawings to celebrate International Friendship Day (July 30).

Mr Wyburn's mosaic features more than 350 pictures drawn by children from around the UK, of them with their friends, which they drew on their return to nursery or pre-school.

Their drawings were brought together to create a giant image of Thomas the Tank Engine, from the popular children's series Thomas and Friends.

The artist, originally from Ebbw Vale, said: "It’s been great to see so many pieces of colourful and creative artwork. I have to say, working on this picture, has really put a smile on my face so I hope the finished piece does the same to everyone who sees it.”

Mr Wyburn has made headlines with countless imaginative artworks, including celebrity portraits made using foodstuffs.

Last week, the artist shared his 10 favourite works with the Argus.

At the start of the Covid-19 outbreak in Wales, he also created a mosaic depicting a nurse in PPE, and that image is now on display outside several Welsh hospitals.

His new Thomas and Friends mosaic has been dubbed "the world's friendliest piece of art".

On closer inspection of the mosaic, Mr Wyburn has also added in some well-known celebrity friends, including Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, Idris Elba and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, and comedians Sue and Mel.

Daniel Crisp, an official Thomas and Friends illustrator, produced the celebrity images for the mosaic in the same style as the popular children's series.

Claudia Caron, of production company Mattel, said: "We know how difficult it has been for children not being able to see their friends recently, so we wanted to commission this very special artwork made up of all their pictures to immortalise these special friendships, and to raise a smile amongst everyone who sees it during these challenging times."