PARTS of Blaenau Gwent, Caerphilly, and Monmouthshire will be upgraded to gigabit-capable fibre broadband, Openreach has announced.
The firm said the project would bring "some of the fastest broadband speeds in Europe" to more rural areas of South East Wales.
Work is expected to begin in the next 12-18 months in many of the project's 45 locations across Wales.
MORE NEWS:
- Caerphilly heroin and amphetamine dealer hid drugs in his freezer
- Health board staff and Gwent ICUs coronavirus free for a month
- Newport and Risca drink-drivers among defendants in court
In Blaenau Gwent, the project will cover the Brynmawr and Cwm areas; in Monmouthshire, the project will cover Abergavenny; and in Caerphilly work will cover Cross Keys, as well as Rhymney and Caerphilly itself.
Lee Waters, Wales' deputy economy minister, said: "I welcome this announcement by Openreach which will further increase the number of premises which will be able to access full fibre, which has the potential to provide some of the fastest speeds available.”