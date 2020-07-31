GYMS, swimming pools and leisure centres will be able to reopen from August 10, the first minister has said.

And he also said the Welsh Government is considering allowing people to meet inside from August 15.

Speaking to BBC Radio Wales Breakfast, Mark Drakeford said he “certainly” hopes that there will be sector guidance in place for August 10.

But he added that gym owners have had “quite a lot of time” to look at guidance which is already available.

Gyms have been allowed to reopen indoors in England since July 25.

On allowing more people to meet indoors, Mr Drakeford said: “In two weeks’ time, if we are able to, we would like to be able to offer more opportunities for people to meet indoors.

“But that is the most risky thing you can do and we want to have two more weeks of data to make sure that it will be safe to do so.”

It comes as groups of up to 30 people will be able to meet outdoors in Wales from Monday (August 3), in the latest relaxation of the coronavirus lockdown rules.

The Welsh Government said the new changes will make it easier for families and friends to meet outdoors – while following social-distancing rules.

However, from Monday children aged under 11 will no longer have to maintain a two-metre distance from each other, nor from adults.

The Welsh Government said this was in line with the latest scientific evidence about lower transmission rates in this age group.