THERE'S nothing quite like the feeling of realising you’ve conveniently not got anything for dinner and have to get a cheeky takeaway instead.

But decisions, decisions, decisions… Do you go for an Indian, a pizza or Thai?

With the introduction of delivery apps the possibilities are endless as to what to choose.

You can go for a classic take-out, get something a bit healthy or go wild and try something completely new.

But sometimes all of this can be a bit overwhelming when you’re hungry and you just want to know where the best place is.

So to make it a bit easier for you we’ve compiled a list of Tripadvisor’s top five independent restaurant deliveries in Newport:

Hatti

Opening times:

Daily - 5.30pm to 11pm

This award winning Indian restaurant is TripAdvisor's highest ranking takeaway.

Hatti offers a range of dishes including curries, baltis, biryanis and tandoori dishes.

The restaurant only uses fresh, seasonal ingredients and can be found on Lower Dock Street.

With over 600 'excellent' reviews there have been lots of happy customers.

One diner said: "The food was absolutely amazing, the staff are so very friendly and recommend different dishes to try."

"Zee is the best, he makes you feel so welcome and we can’t wait to go back."

Holy Cheesus

Opening times:

Monday to Saturday - 10am to 2.30pm

Holy Cheesus is located on Bridge Steet and has become some what of a legend in the town.

If you're feeling devilish and want to get a takeaway for your lunch, Holy Cheesus is the best rated place to go.

Specialising in all things grilled cheese, the restaurant serves an array of grilled sandwiches, nachos and sides.

One happy customer left a review saying: "Very gouda.

"Best cheese toastie I’ve ever had, very generous portion sizes and absolutely delicious. The cheese melts in your mouth and leaves you wanting more."

Shoboraj

Opening times:

Sunday to Thursday - 5.30pm to 11.30pm

Friday and Saturday - 5.30pm to 12.30am

The Shoboraj serves Indian cuisine from its restaurant on Malpas Road.

The award winning, family run venue has been serving Bangladeshi and Indian cuisine since 1993.

They have won the TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence Award for five consecutive years from 2015 to 2019.

Customers have heralded the Shoboraj as offering the "best curry in Newport".

Throughout lockdown the team at Shoboraj delivered meals to the frontline workers at A&E.

Ragtag Pizza

Opening times:

Wednesday to Sunday - 5pm to 9pm

Ragtag Pizza, found on Clarence Place, has been called the "best pizza in Newport" by lots of customers on TripAdvisor.

The pizza restaurant has a range of options to suit all diets including a vast vegetarian selection on their menu.

One of Owner Matt's creations includes 'salty fries' with garlic, parsley and parmesan which diners can't get enough of.

One customer wrote: "I feel I need to to let everyone know how amazing the pizza is from Ragtag!

"The quality of the ingredients is stunning, really fresh/quality toppings and the dough is perfection."

The Tredegar Arms

Opening times:

Monday - 6pm to 10pm

Tuesday - 12pm to 3pm then, 6pm to 10pm

Wednesday - 12pm to 10pm

Thursday - 1pm to 10 pm

Friday and Saturday - 12pm to 12am

Sunday 12pm to 10pm

The Tredegar Arms is a classic British pub that serves a variety of food including Sunday lunch, lasagne, baguettes and salads.

The pub is located on Cefn Road in Rogerstone.

One customer said: "The food was amazing. I had a burger with the most fantastic chunky chips and my son had pasta bolognese with salad, I couldn't fault it."

