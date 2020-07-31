A 65-YEAR-OLD woman was grabbed by her throat from behind as she was out walking her dog.

Police are now appealing for information following the alleged assault.

The woman was walking her dog near Fleur De Lis rugby field on Tuesday, July 28 around 8am when approached by a man from behind.

He then grabbed the woman by the throat, police say.

Fortunately, the woman was unharmed as she was able to run off.

The man is described as being white, in his 30s - he was wearing a black hooded jumper and blue protective mask at the time of the incident.

Anyone who has seen a man in this area acting suspiciously or has any information that could assist this investigation, is asked to call 101 or DM Gwent Police's Facebook or Twitter page, quoting 2000269927.

A spokesman for Gwent Police said: "We're appealing for information following an incident near Fleur De Lis rugby field which occurred around 8am on Tuesday 28th July.

"A 65 year old woman was walking her dog when she was approached by a man from behind and grabbed by her throat.

"The man is described as being white, in his 30s and was wearing a black hooded jumper and a blue protective mask.

"Fortunately the woman was able to run off and wasn't harmed.

"Anyone who has seen a man in this area acting suspiciously or has any information that could assist this investigation, is asked to call 101 or DM us quoting 2000269927."