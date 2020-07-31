A MOTORCYCLIST has been taken to hospital following a crash that closed the A4042 this morning.
At 8.27am this morning, Gwent Police received a report of a crash on the A4042 at Little Mill junction.
The crash involved a Honda motorbike and a Ford Focus.
The road to be closed for two hours - but has since reopened.
A spokesman for Gwent Police said that the motorcyclist was taken to the Royal Gwent Hospital as a precaution.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "We received a call at 8.27am this morning, Friday 31st July, reporting a road traffic collision on the A4042 at Little Mill involving a Honda motorbike and a Ford Focus.
"The motorcyclist was taken to Royal Gwent Hospital as a precaution.
"The road is now clear and re-open."