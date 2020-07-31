THE number of people allowed to attend funerals at cemeteries in Gwent will increase from Monday.

The Gwent Local Resilience Forum (GLRF), which prepares and responds to major emergencies, has agreed with the five councils to increase the number of mourners permitted to attend funerals at cemeteries to up to 30.

The number of mourners allowed to attend funerals at cemeteries was raised to 20 at the start of June and from Monday it will be raised again to 30.

However, the number of mourners attending indoor cremation services at Gwent Crematorium will remain at 10 due to the coronavirus pandemic restrictions.

The councils say they recognise and understand how difficult these restrictions are for families and friends.

A statement on the change says: “The level of demand and related risk at these sites has been under constant review and restrictions were eased as soon as it was deemed safe and appropriate to do so for both the public and staff.

“All decisions are made following a review of risk assessments and take into account a number of factors, including the ability to safely maintain and enforce the two metre social distancing requirements and the impact any increase in attendance would have on the continued health, safety and welfare of all those attending, managing and officiating the funeral.

“The original decision to limit the numbers of mourners was not taken lightly.

“Respect for the deceased and compassion for the bereaved is an important part of our decision-making, but protecting the health and wellbeing of the public, funeral and cemetery staff must be the foremost concern during this ongoing public health emergency.”

The GLRF will keep the matter under constant review.