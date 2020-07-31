A DRIVER has had his car seized after doing a wheel spin right in front of officers.

The motorist - driving a lime green Audi - carried out the move on Commercial Road in Newport.

And Gwent Police Area Support Unit officers were given a front-row seat.

After checking the driver's details, police discovered they didn't have a driver's licence or car insurance.

His car was duly seized and taken away by police.

(The car was stopped by police.)

(It was seized and taken away.)

A spokesman for the force said: "If you're going to wheelspin passed [sic] ASU Officers on Commercial Rd, Newport you should probably have insurance and a driving licence.

"#thisdriverdidnt #Driverreported #wegotyourcar #ASUEAST [sic]."