FIVE Bargoed neighbours were left celebrating after landing a £1,000 windfall ahead of the weekend.
The Heol Caradoc residents netted the win as CF81 8QH was announced as a daily prize winner with People’s Postcode Lottery on Thursday, July 30.
People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt sent her well-wishes to the winners.
“What a great surprise for our winners, she said. “Congratulations to them, I’m sure this news has made their day.”
A minimum of 32 per cent of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised over £500 million to date for thousands of good causes in Britain and beyond.
This draw was promoted by The Ramblers, which works to protect and expand the places where people love to walk. The charity has received over £10.1 million in funding from the players of People’s Postcode Lottery.
Local charities are also able to apply for funding in August.
For more information on People’s Postcode Lottery, please visit postcodelottery.co.uk or Facebook and Twitter.