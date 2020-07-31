This year's TV BAFTA awards are set to take place - but with a few changes due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Sky drama Chernobyl and Netflix’s royal saga The Crown are among the hit dramas leading the way at this year’s awards.
Both have secured three nominations each for the main awards.
Where will it be shown on TV and what time will it be on?
The TV Baftas will be held as a closed-studio, socially-distanced show hosted by Richard Ayoade at 7pm tonight (Friday, July 31) on BBC One.
FULL LIST: Here are the 2020 main nominations
Leading actress
- Jodie Comer, Killing Eve – BBC One
- Glenda Jackson, Elizabeth Is Missing – BBC One
- Suranne Jones, Gentleman Jack – BBC One
- Samantha Morton, I Am Kirsty – Channel 4
Leading actor
- Jared Harris, Chernobyl – Sky Atlantic
- Takehiro Hira, Giri/Haji – BBC Two
- Callum Turner, The Capture – BBC One
- Stephen Graham, The Virtues – Channel 4
Supporting actress
- Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown – Netflix
- Naomi Ackie, The End Of The F***ing World – Channel 4
- Helen Behan, The Virtues – Channel 4
- Jasmine Jobson, Top Boy – Netflix
Supporting actor
- Joe Absolom, A Confession – ITV
- Josh O’Connor, The Crown – Netflix
- Will Sharpe, Giri/Haji – BBC Two
- Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl – Sky Atlantic
Female performance in a comedy programme
- Sian Clifford, Fleabag – BBC Three
- Gbemisola Ikumelo, Famalam – BBC Three
- Sarah Kendall, Frayed – Sky One
- Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag – BBC Three
Male performance in a comedy programme
- Guz Khan, Man Like Mobeen – BBC Three
- Jamie Demetriou, Stath Lets Flats – Channel 4
- Ncuti Gatwa, Sex Education – Netflix
- Youssef Kerkour, Home – Channel 4
Drama series
- The Crown – Netflix
- The End Of The F***Ing World – Channel 4
- Gentleman Jack – BBC One
- Giri/Haji – BBC Two
Single drama
- Brexit: The Uncivil War – Channel 4
- Elizabeth Is Missing – BBC One
- The Left Behind – BBC Three
- Responsible Child – BBC Two
Mini-series
- A Confession – ITV
- Chernobyl – Sky Atlantic
- The Victim – BBC One
- The Virtues – Channel 4
Entertainment performance
- Frankie Boyle, Frankie Boyle’s New World Order – BBC Two
- Mo Gilligan, The Lateish Show With Mo Gilligan – Channel 4
- Lee Mack, Would I Lie To You – BBC One
- Graham Norton, The Graham Norton Show – BBC One
Soap and continuing drama
- Casualty – BBC One
- Coronation Street – ITV
- Emmerdale – ITV
- Holby City – BBC One
International
- Euphoria – Sky Atlantic
- Succession – Sky Atlantic
- Unbelievable – Netflix
- When They See Us – Netflix
Entertainment programme
- The Greatest Dancer – BBC One
- The Rap Game UK – BBC Three
- Strictly Come Dancing – BBC One
- The Voice UK – ITV
Comedy entertainment programme
- The Graham Norton Show – BBC One
- The Last Leg – Channel 4
- The Ranganation – BBC Two
- Taskmaster – Dave
Scripted comedy
- Catastrophe – Channel 4
- Derry Girls – Channel 4
- Fleabag – BBC Three
- Stath Lets Flats – Channel 4
Reality and constructed factual
- Celebrity Gogglebox – Channel 4
- Harry’s Heroes: The Full English – ITV
- Race Across The World – BBC Two
- RuPaul’s Drag Race UK – BBC Three
Features
- Joe Lycett’s Got Your Back – Channel 4
- The Misadventures Of Romesh Ranganathan – BBC Two
- Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing – BBC Two
- Snackmasters – Channel 4
Must-see moment (voted for by the public)
- Coronation Street, the death of Sinead Osborne – ITV
- Fleabag, confessional scene – BBC Three
- Game of Thrones, Arya kills the Night King – Sky Atlantic
- Gavin and Stacey, Nessa proposes to Smithy – BBC One
- Line of Duty, John Corbett’s death – BBC One
- Love Island, Michael recouples after Casa Amor – ITV2
Current affairs
- Growing up Poor: Britain’s Breadline Kids (Dispatches) – Channel 4
- The Hunt for Jihadi John – Channel 4
- Is Labour Anti-Semitic? (Panorama) – BBC One
- Undercover: Inside China’s Digital Gulag (Exposure) – ITV
Single documentary
- The Abused – Channel 5
- David Harewood: Psychosis And Me – BBC Two
- The Family Secret – Channel 4
- The Last Survivors – BBC Two
Factual series
- Crime and Punishment – Channel 4
- Don’t F*** With Cats: Hunting An Internet Killer – Netflix
- Leaving Neverland – Channel 4
- Our Dementia Choir With Vicky McClure – BBC One
Specialist factual
- 8 Days: To The Moon And Back – BBC Two
- Seven Worlds, One Planet – BBC One
- Thatcher: A Very British Revolution – BBC Two
- Yorkshire Ripper Files: A Very British Crime Story – BBC Four
News coverage
- Hong Kong Protests – Sky News
- ITV News At 10: Election Results – ITN/ITV
- Prince Andrew and The Epstein Scandal (Newsnight) – BBC News/BBC Two
- Victoria Derbyshire: Men Who Lost Loved Ones To Knife Crime – BBC News/BBC Two
Sport
- 2019 Rugby World Cup Final: England v South Africa – ITV
- ICC Cricket World Cup Final – Sky Sports Cricket
- Fifa Women’s World Cup 2019 Semi Final: England v USA – BBC One
- Wimbledon 2019 Men’s Final – BBC One
Live event
- Blue Planet Live – BBC One
- Election 2019 Live: The Results – ITN/ITV
- Glastonbury 2019 – BBC Two
- Operation Live – Channel 5
Short-form programme
- Anywhere But Westminster – The Guardian
- Brain In Gear – BBC iPlayer
- Soon Gone: A Windrush Chronicle – BBC Four
- Toni_With_An_I (Born Digital: First Cuts) – BBC Four
