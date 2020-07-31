Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

If you haven’t yet added an Instant Pot to your collection of kitchen essentials, you're definitely missing out: The beloved all-in-one cooker has become a staple for busy households or anyone looking to whip up a tasty meal in no time (so, you know, all of us). If you’ve been waiting for a seriously sweet sale to finally snatch one up, now is officially your chance—the Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 is currently 12% off on Amazon.

This 5.7-litre cooker normally retails for around £89.99, but right now, it can be yours for just £74.99—and it’s available on Prime, so you can even get it delivered in lightning speed.

While the upgraded Instant Pot Duo Evo Plus is our top-rated Instant Pot currently, the most popular model of the Instant Pot to date is the 7-in-1 cooker. This versatile device can pressure cook, slow cook, make rice and yoghurt, steam, warm and saute or brown meat and vegetables. The 5.7L model is wildly popular and perfect for most people, with over 6,000 5-star reviews on Amazon.

If you’re cooking for one or have a larger family to feed, the smaller 3L 30 Duo Mini and the massive 8L 80 Duo models are also on sale. Amazon has slashed £10 off the regular price for both models.

If you want a reliable, easy-to-use multi-cooker without some of the bells and whistles, the Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 is the one to get. Based on our experience, the Duo will make your experience in the kitchen so much easier—whether that's meal prepping for your weekly lunches or getting dinner on the table for the whole family. You pretty much don't have to lift a finger while cooking with this device, so why not save yourself both time and money, and get it at this low price?

