DEMOLITION work on the former Caerleon university campus could start in October under plans lodged with Newport council – at the same time as filming returns for a new series of Netflix’s Sex Education.

Redrow Homes, which bought the site for £6.2 million from University of South Wales (USW) last year, is seeking prior approval to knock down eight former student accommodation blocks and two laundry blocks.

The developer has also already lodged a separate application to build 218 new homes on the site and is hoping to start the redevelopment early next year.

MORE NEWS:

Listed buildings will be retained and converted under the plans – including the main Grade-II listed former campus building – to provide 49 homes, with the remaining 169 comprising of new builds.

The first phase of demolition work is planned to start in October and take 12 weeks to complete.

A total of 164 lorry trips are expected to be made over the 12-week period, averaging just under three per day.

An artist's impression of what the site could look like. Picture: Redrow Homes

They will not be permitted to use Caerleon’s one-way system, and it is planned to use the existing university campus access on Lodge Road to enter the site.

Lorry trips to and from the site will be after 9.30am and before 2.30pm to minimise disruption to residents.

The demolition work will take place at the same time as the site is used for the filming of a third series of Netflix’s Sex Education, according to the plans.

Filming at the site is due to start and will take place until the end of this year.

The production company will use the same access on Lodge Road, with around 30 cars expected to enter the site each day.

However the plans say the overall traffic entering the site will be low in comparison to its former use as a university campus.

An artist's impression of what the site could look like. Picture: Redrow Homes

Redrow hope for the main planning application for 218 homes to be determined before the end of the first phase of demolition work.

“Obtaining a grant of planning permission by the end of 2020 will enable a site start for the redevelopment early in 2021,” planning documents lodged by the developer say.

But those plans are facing objections, with Sport Wales among those to have recently raised concern.

It says the loss of the rugby pitch “could negatively affect local rugby” and wants to see a replacement pitch provided.

The loss of the only available tennis courts to the public in Caerleon, as part of the sports centre at the site, have also prompted concern.

Ward councillors Gail Giles and Jason Hughes have called for the plans to be rejected over traffic and air pollution concerns, while Cllr Joan Watkins said she cannot support it until “infrastructure concerns” have been resolved.