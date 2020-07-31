THERE are 26 new cases of the coronavirus in Wales, reports Public Health Wales.
This is a jump on yesterday's increase of nine.
In Gwent, there is only one new case - which is in Torfaen.
And there have been no new deaths, meaning the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area has not had a confirmed Covid-19 death for 20 days in a row.
Across Wales, four more people have died after contracting the virus.
Wrexham and Denbighshire have both seen the highest rise in cases in Wales - with eight in each local authority.
Here's where the rest are