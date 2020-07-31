A 15-YEAR-OLD boy has gone missing.

Ruben Schultz, from Newport, was reported missing on Tuesday, July 28.

And police say concern is growing for his welfare.

He was last seen in the Gaer area of Newport, around 10am on the day he went missing.

He also has links with the Bristol area.

He is described as being 5ft7in, of medium build and with short, black hair.

Police also say that Ruben is "urged" to get in contact to confirm he is "safe and well".

(Do you know where Ruben is?)

Anyone with any information relating to his whereabouts is asked to call 101 quoting log 2000269882.

You can also send a direct message to Gwent Police's Facebook and Twitter pages

