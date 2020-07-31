A PERSON has been taken to hospital after a three-vehicle crash that closed Caerphilly Road for more than two hours and saw an air ambulance scrambled.
At around 10.47am today, the Welsh Ambulance Service were called to reports of a crash on the A468, Caerphilly Road - on the stretch heading out of Bassaleg towards Caerphilly.
Two rapid response cars and two emergency ambulances were rushed to the scene.
An air ambulance was also scrambled, with footage showing it landing in a nearby field.
The road was closed for two hours with a diversion in place.
The patient was taken to the Royal Gwent Hospital for "further treatment" by road, a spokesperson for the Welsh Ambulance Service said.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police said that there was "no life changing or life threatening injuries".
Watch the moment the air ambulance lands in the adjacent field
The Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson added: "We were called to reports of a road traffic collision on the A486 Caerphilly Road, Newport today, Friday 31 July at approximately 10.47am.
"We attended scene with two rapid response cars, two emergency ambulances and the Wales Air Ambulance.
"One patient was taken by road to the Royal Gwen Hospital, Newport for further treatment.”