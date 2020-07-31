FIRST minister Mark Drakeford announced a host of changes today as lockdown continues to be eased in Wales.

Allowing pubs and restaurants to open indoors, reopening gyms and swimming pools, and allowing more people to meet up are among the measures that will come into force over the next three weeks.

Mr Drakeford added that Wales was now moving into the "green phase of our traffic light system" marking the country's recovery.

"As we do so, it becomes even more important that we follow the new ways of working and behaving," he said. "We all need to adapt to the changes, whether it's booking an appointment, whether it's giving your contact details to support our test, trace, protect system, or whether that is complying with physical distancing and strict cleaning regimes."

Here is the complete list of changes he has announced will be coming in to force, and when they will apply from.

Week One - Starting on Monday, August 3

Week Two - Starting on Monday, August 10

Week Three - Starting on Saturday, August 15

  • As mentioned above, indoor wedding receptions will be allowed to resume, if the progress continues to be made.
  • More relaxed rules on people meeting indoors may come into force here, although the First Minister added this is "one of the most difficult areas from a public health perspective."
  • And from Sunday, August 16, those considered most at risk from the coronavirus can stop shielding, as confirmed by Wales’ chief medical officer Dr Frank Atherton.