NEWPORT County have officially unveiled their new away kit for the 2020/21 season.

The kit, which has been designed by Hummel, is all-white with a large black cross across the chest, black trim around the neck and amber trim on the arms.

The Pure Vans Ltd's sponsorship logo, purple and grey, is complemented by the monochrome design of the shirt.

Hummel are known for their bold, geometric kit designs and have created shirts for the Danish national team in the past.

Chevrons, similar to those on many Denmark shirts over the years are included on the shoulders and the cross design is repeated on the back of the neck,

Back of the shirt sponsors Hoodhill Motor Company Ltd's logo is incorporated into the colour scheme too.

Pure Vans Ltd tweeted: "It fills us with joy and pride knowing that we are the front away shirt sponsor for next season and we cannot wait to see it in action on the field."

The new away shirt is available to buy online now at - newport-county-fc-store.myshopify.com

In-store purchases can be made from tomorrow morning.

A crowdfunding campaign to raise money for Newport County AFC's home shirt sponsorship is nearing its £40,000 target.

At time of writing the Save Our Shirt fundraiser is sitting at a total of nearly £38,500.

If donations collected exceed £40,000, 50 per cent of any additional donations will be shared on an equal basis with the three selected charities.

Those who donate can choose one of three charities with close links to Newport County AFC to be on the front of next season’s first team home shirt.

The three charities are:

Alzheimer’s Society Cymru - part of a UK organisation that is facing dementia head on, working with us all to build a movement to lead the way in support, society and research

JDRF - a charity battling type-1 diabetes. Their vision is a world without type-1 diabetes, and they are dedicated to improving lives until they find the cure

Kidscape - working towards all children being able to grow up in a world free from bullying and harm, with adults who keep them safe and help them to reach their full potential. Their mission is to provide children, families, carers and professionals with advice, training and practical tools to prevent bullying and protect young lives.

In a statement, released online, the club said: "With the Covid-19 pandemic continuing to cause uncertainty and considerable economic challenges, all clubs are having to be creative as they seek to maximise income at a time when many companies are reducing their marketing and sponsorship budgets.

"As a supporter-owned football club, the Exiles want to involve fans with the front of shirt sponsorship for next season and also help raise awareness of one of the fantastic charities in our community – many of whom are struggling financially as a result of the pandemic"