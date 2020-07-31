A MAN has been found dead in his home in Risca.
A spokeswoman for Gwent Police said they received a call at 12.40pm relating to concern for the welfare of a man at a house on Commercial Street, Risca.
On attending, the officers found a man in his 70's had died.
They do not believe there are any suspicious circumstances and the man's family have been informed.