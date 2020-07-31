MONMOUTH Town Football Club has been given planning permission for a new 250-seater stand, which could keep them in the third tier of Welsh football.

Due to the requirements of the Football Association of Wales (FAW), The Kingfishers have to meet certain facility standards to enable them to compete at their current level – one of which is a covered stand with seating for spectators.

Had planning permission been refused, Monmouth Town could have been looking at demotion.

A report on the application says the new stand will be constructed with box sheeting on a steal frame and will accommodate four rows of seating.

The existing sports ground has been the home of the football club for more than 50 years.

The report says: “Without this facility the football club will face automatic demotion and will be unable to participate at the same level of competition until it can provide such facilities.”

While there is already a stand surrounding the pitch, it is mainly used for rugby and there isn’t enough space to install seating.

The council received 75 letters of support for the application. Most of the letters talked about the positives the stand would bring to the wider community and the impact it could have on attendances at matches.

The club was relegated from Division One of the Welsh League in 2018 because they were unable to offer seating for supporters and visitors.

The club currently plays on land leased to the Monmouth Sports Association. The site boasts tennis courts, a blowing green and playing fields used for football, rugby and cricket. This area also contains a club house and changing rooms.