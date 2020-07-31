A SURVEY has found more than 80 per cent of adults in Wales would want to be vaccinated against Covid-19 if a vaccine became available.
The research, by Public Health Wales found 83% would want to be vaccinated, 10 per cent would not and seven per cent were unsure.
In total, 604 people took part in the survey between July 20-26.
Professor Karen Hughes, of Public Health Wales, said: “There is a huge amount of work under way to try and develop a vaccine against Covid-19, and it is very positive to see that more than eight out of 10 people in Wales would want to be vaccinated if such a vaccine did become available.
“A vaccine should help reduce the spread of Covid-19 and would hopefully help protect those who are most vulnerable to severe complications if they were to contract the virus.”
The survey, which has been carried out each week since April, found people are leaving their homes more often, having more social contact and washing their hands or using hand sanitiser more.
