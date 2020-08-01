Here is your weekly fix of pets from around Gwent.

Each Friday we bring you a selection of pictures which reader's have sent in of their beloved pets.

If you want to be part of this just to go www.southwalesargus.co.uk/lockdown-pets/ and fill in the quick and easy Q&A.

Cooper, a chocolate Labrador, striking a very cool pose. He lives with Leanne Preece and family in Blaenavon.

Emma Mizsei, of Newport, sent in this picture of Kifli, who has been with the family since he was eight weeks old.

This is Bella who has adopted Christine Duggan, of Cwmbran. Christine said: "Bella has been a visitor for over 18 months but recently decided to adopt us completely. She belonged to a neighbour but did not like her home because she had to share it with two other cats and two dogs. It was mutually agreed we should 'adopt' her or accept her adoption of us. She likes to find quiet places to sleep and can often be found inside a cardboard box."

Stormy lives with Sam Scarpato in Newport. Stormy is a 16-month-old Border Collie who was rescued by Sam six months ago. Sam said: "He’s so happy I’m home during lockdown."

Cantona has been with Michelle Francis, of Blackwood, for five years since he was eight weeks old.

Nine-month-old Stanley lives with the Quinney family in Malpas, Newport. He's really helped Rosie, eight, through lockdown and has loved having her home all day.

This is Jack, a rescue cat from the RSPCA, who lives with the Simmonds family in Newport. As you can see, he likes to sleep everywhere.

Ed is a new member of the household at Catherine Mayo's home in Caldicot. He may only be a kitten but he's Catherine's son's best friend already.

This is Woody, the rabbit, and Daryl, the cat. They lives with Julie Nolan and her partner in Newport. Woody was found running around Julie's street. They took him in and despite months trying to find his owner no-one came forward, so they adopted him. Daryl is a three-year-old rescue cat.

Natalie Joy, of Newport, has shared this picture of her playful ginger kitten Tom. She said: "We haven’t had him that long, but couldn’t imagine our lives without him. He loves to play with his toys during the early hours of the morning, knock over our plants and chase us around the living room. We love waking up to his big blue eyes every morning and giving him lots of cuddles."