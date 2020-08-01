RESTAURANTS, cafes, bars, and pubs across Newport are taking part in the UK government's Eat Out to Help Out scheme in August.
The scheme offers customers at participating venues a 50 per cent discount on food and non-alcoholic drinks (up to £10 discount per person).
To take part, visit a participating venue any Monday, Tuesday, or Wednesday between August 3 and August 31.
You don't need a voucher to take part, and you can use it in conjunction with other offers. There is no minimum spend, and the UK government will reimburse participating venues for the discounts.
Alcohol cannot be claimed as part of the scheme.
Here are all the venues which have signed up to the scheme so far in and around Newport. Some venues may not have registered for the scheme yet.
- Belle Vue Tea Room, Belle Vue Park, Waterloo Road, Newport
- Bistrot Pierre, John Frost Square, Newport
- Boswell's Café, Kingsway Centre, Newport
- Burger King, Commercial Street, Newport
- Burger King, Newport Retail Park, Spytty Road, Newport
- Busy, Church Road, Newport
- Castle Bingo, Usk Way, Newport
- Coffee Bean House, Commercial Street, Newport
- Coffiology, High Street, Caerleon
- The Dodger, Chepstow Road, Newport
- Falafilo Island, High Street, Newport
- Friendly Fox, Caerphilly Road, Bassaleg
- The Goldcroft Inn, Goldcroft Common, Caerleon
- The Grill, Celtic Manor Resort, Coldra Woods, Newport
- Holiday Inn Newport, The Coldra, Newport
- J&N Catering at Newport Golf Club Newport Golf Club, Great Oaks Park, Rogerstone
- Java Coffee House, Charles Street, Newport
- Just Perfect Catering, Admiral House, Queensway, Newport
- Kaspa's, Commercial Street, Newport
- Le Pub, High Street, Newport
- Los Reyes, Belmont Hill, Caerleon
- Mamma Lina's, Tregwilym Road, Rogerstone
- The Man of Steel, Pont Faen Road, Newport
- The Masons Arms, St Mellons Road, Marshfield
- McDonald's, High Street, Newport
- McDonald's, Lyne Road, Newport
- McDonald's, Harlech Retail Park, Cardiff Road, Newport
- McDonald's, Newport Retail Park, Spytty Road, Newport
- McDonald's, Pencarn Way, Duffryn
- McDonald's, Chepstow Road, Langstone
- McDonald's, Afon Ebbw Road, Rogerstone
- Meat Bar and Grill, Clytha Park Road, Newport
- Merlins Bar, Celtic Manor Resort, Coldra Woods, Newport
- Muffin Break, Friars Walk, Newport
- New Lahore , Lower Dock Street, Newport
- Olive Tree Restaurant, Celtic Manor Resort, Coldra Woods, Newport
- PAD Restaurant, Celtic Manor Resort, Coldra Woods, Newport
- Parc Golf Centre, Church Lane, Coedkernew
- Pasha Balti, Constance Street, Newport
- The Pen and Wig, Stow Hill, Newport
- The Pot Café, Newport Arcade, High Street, Newport
- The Potters, Upper Dock Street, Newport
- The Priory Hotel and Restaurant, High Street, Caerleon
- Rafters, Celtic Manor Resort, Coldra Woods, Newport
- Restpoint Café, Cromwell Road, Newport
- The Rib, Coldra Court Hotel, Chepstow Road, Newport
- Riverside Bar and Kitchen, Clarence Place, Newport
- Rogue Fox Coffee House, Clytha Park Road, Newport
- The Royal Mail Café, Mill Street, Newport
- Shipwreck Café, Beach Road, St Bride's Wentlooge
- St Julian Inn, Caerleon Road, Newport
- Starbucks, Kingsway Centre, Newport
- Steak on Six, Celtic Manor Resort, Coldra Woods, Newport
- Subway, John Frost Square, Newport
- Subway, 36 Cardiff Road, Newport
- Subway, 156-160 Cardiff Road, Newport
- Subway, Malpas Road, Newport
- Superbowl UK, Friars Walk, Newport
- The Three Mughals, Western Valley Road, Rogerstone
- Tiny Rebel, Wern Industrial Estate, Rogerstone
- Vacara's Fish and Chips, Llanarth Street, Newport
- The Victoria, Caerleon Road, Newport
- Villa Dino Restaurant, Chepstow Road, Newport
- Vittorio's, Stow Hill, Newport
- V'Nillapod Café, Lakeside View, Coedkernew
- Y Maerun Pub, Marshfield Road, Marshfield
- Ye Olde Murenger House, High Street, Newport
Information correct as of July 31. If we have missed your restaurant, pub, or cafe from our list, please let us know.