TICKETS to some of Wales' major heritage sites will be available to book from Monday.

Iconic places like Caerphilly Castle and Tintern Abbey will be re-opening shortly, for the first time since the coronavirus lockdown began.

Heritage organisation Cadw will be launching a new booking service for members and the public, to buy time-allotted tickets before they visit.

The ticketed entry process will allow Cadw to manage reduced visitor numbers and ensure a safe and socially-distanced experience for visitors and employees.

There will also be limited on-site time allowances, with each monument offering either a morning or afternoon slot for each ticketed visitor.

MORE NEWS:

In Gwent, the first Cadw sites to re-open will be Raglan Castle, Caerphilly Castle, and Blaenavon Ironworks – all opening next week.

Tintern Abbey will re-open on August 28, but part of the site will be closed off for conservation work.

To compensate visitors during this period, the price of entry to the abbey will be reduced to £5.

Tickets for Cadw’s collection of re-opening staffed heritage sites will be available online for purchase or reservation from August 3 at www.bit.ly/site-entry-tickets

For people without internet access, tickets will also be available to book or reserve via telephone on 03000 252 239.

Lord Elis-Thomas, Wales' deputy culture minister, said: “As we begin a to re-open some of Wales’s staffed heritage sites, our main priority continues to be the safety of our employees, members, visitors and the wider communities of Wales – all of whom we are pleased to be welcoming back.

“While we understand that there may be some frustrations around having to pre-book advanced tickets to visit these iconic sites, Cadw’s new ticketing process, alongside reductions on visitor numbers, is essential for us to be able to successfully manage the number of people visiting these monuments at any one time.

“Complemented by new hygiene measures and in some instances, site adaptations, this new process will allow for a safe and socially distanced experience for us all. I’m thrilled that the people of Wales and beyond will be able to explore Welsh history again – and I remind everyone to do so safely, respectfully and responsibly.”