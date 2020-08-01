A NEWPORT businessman and former Welsh Guard didn't let Covid-19 lockdown get in the way of his charity fundraising efforts this year.

Fundraiser and father-of-three Steve Marshall, 58, ran the equivalent of seven full marathons, completing 10km runs every day to raise £3,000 for St David's Hospice Care.

The managing director of Newport business Safety First Lifting Gear Svs, of Queensway Meadows, who ran a total of 300 kms is no stranger to charity fund raising.

Mr Marshall, who lives with his wife Ann-Marie in Newport and is father to Thomas, Grace and Billy, is supporting the hospice for personal reasons.

He said: "Every year I choose a charity to raise money for, this year I chose St David’s Hospice Care as it is a local charity which looked after and cared for my father.

"I also wanted to support other friends and their family members who have had need of the hospice’s palliative care."

Mr Marshall is a member of two freemason lodges in Monmouthshire, Jasper Tudor 4074 & Armed Forces Lodge 9875, and is being supported by fellow masons.

"Members of both lodges are always first to support me by generously donating to the challenges and charitable endeavours," he said.

"Over the past 35 years I have taken part in many charitable challenges. These usually consist of climbing a group of mountains in the UK or Europe or running a marathon.

"Unfortunately, due to the current Covid-19 pandemic, I’ve had to rethink. So, keeping in line with government guidelines I ran 10km every day, from May 3 to June 3. This is a total of 300km, which equates to more than seven full marathons."

Emma Saysell chief executive of Newport-based St David's Hospice care said: "We're ever so grateful to Steve and the effort he put in to raise money for the hospice at this very challenging and difficult time."

The Newport-based hospice, which cares for 1,200 patients a day, needs to raise £9 million a year to fund its services. The money is normally raised through its events, which usually generate some £2.5 million a year but which have been cancelled due to the pandemic and its shops, which generate in excess of £1 million but have only just been allowed to re-open.

To support Mr Marshall's fundraising, contact 01633 280444 or steve.marshall@safetyfirstlifting.com