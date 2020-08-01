Today we launch our Pub of the Week page when we feature a favourite local nominated by its customers.

This week it is the award-winning Lyceum Tavern, on Malpas Road, Newport.

This pub is just off the M4 on the main road into the city centre and has been popular with its locals for decades.

It started life as an off licence in the early 1900s before becoming the pub we know today in 1954.

The current landlord is Anthony Cole - who took over 25 years ago this October - and he is very proud that the Lyceum has won a number of V Awards over the years. These include Pub of the Year, Landlord/Landlady of the Year, Best Sunday Lunch and Best Bar Meals.

The pub is gearing up to reopen fully in the near future once the Welsh Government restrictions are lifted.

Anthony said: "You can expect a very warm welcome when we are allowed to reopen. All safety procedures are in place as instructed by the Welsh Government."

He said they took the opportunity during lockdown to do some refurbishments. These include the 'secret garden' at the back of the premises and installing outside awnings at the front and rear to enable areas to be used in most weather conditions.

The cellar also got a makeover.

Anthony said the Lyceum was so popular with its customers because of the personal service, the relaxed atmosphere and the fact that it's a traditional public house.

He said: "Also because we serve excellent quality of food and beverages which are reasonably priced."

Food on the menu includes a traditional Sunday lunch and pub classics plus steaks.

When restrictions allow the pub is a great venue for live music which includes solo artists and bands every Friday and Saturday evening.

You can also watch live sport at the Lyceum.