ALDI is looking to hire 47 people in Wales – and they are offering up to £46,000.

And it comes when the jobs market has never been more competitive.

The financial ruin coronavirus has inflicted has devastated the economy, with many companies having to cut jobs and very few hiring.

But one of Britain’s biggest supermarkets is bucking the trend and looking for new recruits.

Among the stores looking to fill vacancies in Gwent is Cwmbran and Spytty Road in Newport.

There are four vacancies for each store.

Aldi says they are looking for people of all levels of experience to fill roles; from stock assistant to assistant store manager.

Kelly Stokes, Recruitment Director at Aldi UK, said: “As we continue to grow, we’re looking for more ambitious and hard-working individuals to join our team at stores across Wales.

“Our store teams are dynamic and fast-paced, offering plenty of exciting new challenges every day. There’s something here for everyone, from new starters looking to take their first step on the career ladder to more experienced team managers seeking a new challenge.

“Our amazing colleagues are central to everything we do at Aldi and remain one of the key factors in our success, and we’re looking forward to expanding our team to provide an even better in-store experience for our customers.”