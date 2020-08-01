THERE are 21 new cases of the coronavirus in Wales, reports Public Health Wales (PHW).
This is a slight decrease on yesterday's rise of 26.
In Gwent, there is just one new case - in Monmouthshire.
Wrexham and Flintshire saw the biggest daily rise, with five new cases each.
Over the last seven days, both local authorities have seen a combined increase of 68 cases.
Across Wales, two more people have died after catching the coronavirus.
There are no new deaths in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area.
It means there has not been a lab-confirmed Covid-19 death in Gwent for three weeks.