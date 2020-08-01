FOUR cars were seized in the space of 24 hours across Gwent.

The first vehicle to be seized yesterday was a Ford in the Pill area of Newport.

The driver was stopped by police on Alexandra Road, who discovered the car was uninsured.

(The Ford was stopped on Alexandra Road.)

Then a red car was stopped on Church Road in Newport.

The car was not insured and the driver reportedly failed a roadside drug test for cannabis.

The vehicle was seized and the driver arrested.

(The driver reportedly failed a roadside drugs wipe.)

Another car was also seized in Pill.

Police stopped the driver of a silver car on Commercial Road.

Once again, the vehicle was uninsured.

Police said he was reported for offences and has also been slapped with a £300 fine and six points on his licence.

(The driver was slapped with a £300 fine.)

And last night, a car was seized after being driven in an "anti-social manner" in a Cwmbran car park.

Pictures show the car being towed away.

(The car was towed away.)