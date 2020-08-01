FOUR cars were seized in the space of 24 hours across Gwent.
The first vehicle to be seized yesterday was a Ford in the Pill area of Newport.
The driver was stopped by police on Alexandra Road, who discovered the car was uninsured.
Then a red car was stopped on Church Road in Newport.
The car was not insured and the driver reportedly failed a roadside drug test for cannabis.
The vehicle was seized and the driver arrested.
Another car was also seized in Pill.
Police stopped the driver of a silver car on Commercial Road.
Once again, the vehicle was uninsured.
Police said he was reported for offences and has also been slapped with a £300 fine and six points on his licence.
And last night, a car was seized after being driven in an "anti-social manner" in a Cwmbran car park.
Pictures show the car being towed away.
