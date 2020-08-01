THE dad of a teenager who fought cancer "with a big smile and a ready chuckle", as well as one of his former teachers, will canoe into Monmouth on Sunday in the boy's memory.

The trip is part of a 210-mile walk from Cheltenham to Pembrokeshire in memory of Cheltenham teenager Angus Caton. Angus' dad Alistair and teacher John Sutherland plan on arriving in the town by the main bridge between midday and 1pm on August 2. They will be followed in a campervan by Angus' mum Adele and their twins, who will also join in the walk - which will raise money for CLIC Sargent - along the way.

They are aiming to arrive by canoe into Monmouth by the main bridge between midday and 1pm on Sunday.

Fourteen-year-old Angus died on June 28 after a seven-year battle with a grade three Ependymoma brain tumour.

Angus Caton

They chose to do this walk as Angus’ favourite view is looking over Skomer Island in Pembrokeshire.

Mr Caton and Mr Sutherland will begin their journey on Saturday, August 1 from Dean Close School in Cheltenham and aim to end at Deer Park in Pembrokeshire seven days later on Saturday, August 8.

Adele and Angus Caton

Mr Caton said: “This walk is going to be a big personal challenge, but it is nothing like the challenge Angus faced. Hopefully it will be healing for the family.

“Angus and our family received care and attention from the CLIC Sargent staff right from the start. We would love to show our gratitude by raising money for CLIC Sargent, so they can be there for other families.

“CLIC Sargent was Angus’ charity. He always wanted to support them, and he would think it was great that we are walking in his honour from Cheltenham to Pembrokeshire.

“You can be sure that Angus will travel in our hearts. He will be chuckling to himself, thinking of Mummy driving a camper van and laughing at Dad’s discomfort!”

Angus was just six when he was diagnosed with the tumour and the family received practical, emotional and financial support from CLIC Sargent.

Mrs Caton said: “He fought the cancer with all he had, with a big smile and a ready chuckle. He never once complained, or sunk into sadness. CLIC Sargent were with us every step of his journey and remain with us to support the family.”

The route through Monmouthshire

CLIC Sargent offer support from the point of diagnosis of a child’s cancer treatment. They offer emotional support and even grants to help with the financial aspects of cancer after finding out that on average, a family with a child on active cancer treatment pays out an extra £600 a month.

Jenny Mullen, local CLIC Sargent Fundraising Engagement Manager said: “I have such respect for the Caton family. They lost their beloved son Angus at the age of just 14 only a few weeks ago but are now putting their energy into helping others who are going through similar experiences and in need of support. The challenge that Angus’ dad and teacher will be taking on will make a massive difference for young people with cancer by helping us to ensure they are getting the right support they need.

“When cancer strikes young lives we fight tirelessly to limit the damage it causes beyond their health. We rely entirely on donations to fund our vital work and so we can’t thank Alistair, John and the many others fundraising for CLIC Sargent in memory of Angus, enough for their fantastic efforts. I wish Alistair and John the best of luck and good weather for their upcoming 210 mile walk in memory of Angus.”

To sponsor their 210 mile walk effort, go to https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Adele-Caton1. For more information about CLIC Sargent’s work go to www.clicsargent.org.uk