A CRASH has closed the A472.
The crash occurred on the A472 Pontypool, heading towards Hafodyrynys.
The road is now closed and diversions are in place.
Police are warning there will be congestion.
They have also asked that you avoid the are and find alternative routes for your journey.
A spokesman for Gwent Police said: "Emergency Services are dealing with a Road Traffic Collision on the A472 Pontypool heading towards Hafodyrynys.
"The road is closed and diversions are in place which may cause congestion. Please avoid the area if possible and find alternative routes for your journey."