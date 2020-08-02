A TORFAEN church which has acted as a food hub throughout the coronavirus pandemic has provided more than 10,000 meals over the past 20 weeks.

Noddfa Church, in Abersychan, partnered with Food Share and local supermarkets to provide up to 100 food parcels a week to those in need in the community.

A team of volunteers helped at the church to sort, pack and deliver the food parcels.

“It’s been a monumental effort by the church volunteers,” said Pastor John, from the church.

“In the past 20 weeks, they have fed hundreds and hundreds of people.

“They have done amazing work, I’m so proud of them all.

“I’m so proud of our wider community and how everyone has pulled together in this crisis. It’s been a pleasure to serve the Valley that I love.”

Noddfa Church holding a prayer at it’s Food Share hub. Picture: Noddfa Church.

The church had been been offering its usual services online throughout lockdown, but is now preparing to welcome back its congregation, albeit under new circumstances.

“Our priority is the safety of all those who come,” said Pastor John. “We wouldn’t have opened if we couldn’t offer that.

“For those who are shielding or do not feel it is safe enough, we are still going to continue with our online provision.

“We’ve gone through the Welsh Government guidelines, and a member of the church has risk assessed the church and worked really hard to make sure everything is done as safely as possible.”

Pastor John will be welcoming back his congregation to Noddfa Church this week. Picture: Noddfa Church.

The church capacity has been reduced to around 50 - from 100 - to ensure families can socially distance, a one-way system will be in place, and the church has been deep cleaned.

There will be overflow provision due to the reduced capacity in the chapel.

“It is going to be great,” said Pastor John. “It will be lovely to see everyone.

“We averaged over 1,000 views a week on our online services, and peaked on July 12 with more than 2,300.

“The thing we will miss is the singing, which is a big part of worship and Christian worship.

“But I’m excited to be back on August 2.”

Everyone is welcome to the service at the church, although those attended must register their details online at noddfachurch.com/covid-19 for the track and trace system.