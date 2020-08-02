RESTAURANTS, cafes, bars, and pubs across Blaenau Gwent are taking part in the UK government's Eat Out to Help Out scheme in August.
The scheme offers customers at participating venues a 50 per cent discount on food and non-alcoholic drinks (up to £10 discount per person).
To take part, visit a participating venue any Monday, Tuesday, or Wednesday between August 3 and August 31.
You don't need a voucher to take part, and you can use it in conjunction with other offers. There is no minimum spend, and the UK government will reimburse participating venues for the discounts.
MORE NEWS:
- Ebbw Vale rogue driver jailed after hiding in bush in escape bid
- Nestle urged to rethink Kit Kat split with Fairtrade
- Nathan Wyburn makes Thomas the Tank Engine friendship mosaic
Alcohol cannot be claimed as part of the scheme.
Here are all the venues which have signed up to the scheme so far in Blaenau Gwent. Some restaurants may not have registered for the scheme yet.
- Bear Grills Cafe, Commercial Street Arcade, Abertillery.
- Cafe 8, Walters Avenue, Swffryd.
- Cambrian Hotel and Bar, Castle Street, Tredegar.
- Hector's Cosy Cafe, Church Street, Abertillery.
- Jenna's Lunches, Queen Victoria Street, Tredegar.
- JJ's Deli Cwm, Marine Street, Cwm
- JJ's Deli PCI, Tafarnaubach Industrial Estate, Tafarnaubach.
- McDonalds, The Walk, Ebbw Vale.
- Morgans Wine Bar, Bethcar Street, Ebbw Vale.
- Prince of Wales Inn, Merthyr Road, Princetown.
- Rassau Fish Bar, School Road, Rassau.
- The Belle Vue Inn, Scwrfa Road, Scwrfa.
- The Coffee Bean, Church Street, Abertillery.
- The Crossing Cafe, Marker Street, Ebbw Vale.
- The Homestead Cafe, Bailey Street, Brynmawr
- The Mountain Air, Llwynhelyg.
- The Nags Head Inn, Merthyr Road, Tredegar.
- The Railway, Dukestown Road, Sirhowy.
- Tredegar Arms Hotel, Morgan Street, Tredegar.
Information correct as of July 31. If we have missed your restaurant, pub, or cafe from our list, please let us know.