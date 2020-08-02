GWENT has a lot going for it: history, culture and beautiful countryside.

And on the whole, visitors are impressed.

But a cursory scroll on TripAdvisor uncovers the people you just cannot please.

Here are the scathing – and glowing – reviews of Gwent’s top attractions.

Sugarloaf Mountain

Offering spectacular views of the rolling countryside, Sugarloaf Mountain is a perfect way to spend a day.

But one person doesn’t quite understand what a mountain is.

They wrote: “This mountain is too big, too high and too steep.”

At least someone appreciated the view.

“The view from the top is breath-taking and so well worth the effort.”

Tredegar House

(Despite this year's floods, Tredegar House still managed to look good. Picture: Gavin Evans.)

One of Gwent’s premier attractions is Tredegar House.

Set in luscious grounds, the house itself is charming and full of history.

But one person ignored the beautiful surroundings and cultural significance the National Trust site boasts.

Under the username Khla, one person wrote: “Asked for an iced black coffee.

“What I got was a lukewarm black coffee with an ice cube. Extremely disappointing.”

With just 16 ‘terrible’ reviews compared with 727 ‘excellent reviews’ it is fairly clear they are in the minority.

Indeed, visiting in June this year, Sarah J wrote: "Great day to chill, picnic, play ball, sunbathe, walk, view the house and the grounds.”

Newport Transporter Bridge

(One person wasn't impressed with this iconic landmark.)

Apparently, the Grade I listed building – which offers views across the whole of Newport – isn’t good enough for some people.

Writing under the username Dohara1990, one person wrote: “It’s a bit boring.

“It is a great piece of engineering but that’s all it is.”

But Sue Coombes was more than impressed.

“Wow, what a sight for sore eyes. It is a fascinating piece of engineering.”

Newport Ship

(The discovery was made in 2002.)

The Newport Medieval Ship is a fifteenth century merchant vessel which was incredibly unearthed in the heart of Newport in 2002.

It’s also the best preserved 15th century ship in the world.

But that wasn’t enough for Chris P, who wrote: “Me and my small family went to see a ship and found some planks.”

However, he did go on to say: “Don't get me wrong I think what they are doing is great but at this point in the ships build there was really is not much to see.

“Give it a few years and there will be a ship to see hopefully.

However, one family found it a “fantastic day out”.

Under the name WaspGirl, one person wrote: “You learn all about local history and the brave Welshmen and women who helped shape this country. Well worth a visit.”

Cwmbran Boating Lake

(One visitor ignored the wildlife and settings and took issue with an ice cream. Picture: Marie Coombes.)

Scenic and peaceful, the boating lake is Cwmbran’s top rate attraction on TripAdvisor.

But there’s no pleasing some people.

One visitor took issue with the size of an ice cream.

They wrote: “Visited with my grandson. Well maintained, plenty to entertain a young child.

“We joined a very long queue for an ice cream. £2.30 for a cone – well it was nearly as big as his face,

“Why can’t you halve the size and price?”

Since when was having too much ice cream a bad thing?

Of the 192 excellent ratings, one person wrote: “A really beautiful place for a walk or just sit and watch the birds.”

Big Pit National Coal Museum

(The Big Pit is a classic school trip for children across Gwent.)

Not only is this the classic school-trip for children across Gwent, but the Big Pit in Blaenavon is a fascinating insight into Wales’ mining heritage.

But one person wants to ban children from the underground tour.

Eddie M wrote: “The tour had a few children and they were not well behaved – running around and noisy – spoiling the tour for the non-parents.

“My suggestion is tours for adults only.”

Chepstow Castle

(The castle is beautifully preserved. Picture: Chris Tinsley.)

Beautifully preserved, Chepstow Castle stretches out along a limestone cliff above the River Wye.

Yet one visiting described it as “nothing amazing”.

They said: “I was travelling with such high hopes and expectations, but was very disappointed.”

Of the 622 excellent reviews, one person wrote: “Excellent experience.

“Well maintained historic site. Definitely worth seeing.”