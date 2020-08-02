A WOMAN clawed three police officers with her nails when they came to arrest her after she punched her friend’s landlord in the eye.

An "intoxicated" Kirstie Phillips, 31, of Llandegfedd Way, New Inn, Pontypool, also kicked out and tried to punch them.

She pleaded guilty to assault by beating on Gareth Turner and three counts of assaulting an emergency worker in Cwmbran in January.

David Cook, prosecuting, said there had been a confrontation at the landlord’s property involving Phillips’ boyfriend over the smoking of cannabis.

He told Newport Magistrates’ Court: “Mr Turner felt a fist to his left eye which caused him swelling. He called 999.

“The police arrived and the defendant tried to punch one of them. She was taken to the floor and was wrestling with them as they tried to put her in handcuffs.

“She was clawing out with her hand and kicked one officer.”

The court was told that Phillips had no relevant previous convictions.

Isobelle Thompson, mitigating, asked the court to give her client full credit for her early guilty pleas.

She added: “The landlord’s dog had gone to the toilet in her friend’s room. She ended up making the situation worse.”

Judge Martin Brown told Phillips her behaviour that evening had been “appalling”.

He said: “You have expressed no sympathy for Mr Turner but you accept you behaved badly towards the police officers.”

She was handed a 12-month community order which includes a nine-month drug rehabilitation requirement and a 12-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Phillips was also ordered to pay each of the three police officers £100 in compensation, £85 costs and a £90 surcharge.